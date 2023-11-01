Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) Quarterly Filing Highlights and Risk Factors

Avery Dennison Corporation has seen a decrease in revenue growth over the past three years due to lower sales volume driven by inventory destocking. Operating income decreased in the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower sales volume, higher employee-related costs, growth investments, higher restructuring charges, and unfavorable foreign currency translation. To offset the decrease in sales, the company has implemented productivity initiatives, such as temporary cost-saving actions, material re-engineering, and savings from restructuring actions, net of transition costs. Management has also identified a number of risks and challenges, such as worldwide and local economic and market conditions, changes in political conditions, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and other risks associated with foreign operations. AVY is monitoring these risks and has implemented strategies such as investing in development activities and new production facilities, successfully implementing new manufacturing technologies, and investing in sustainable or sustainably-sourced products. The company’s key performance metrics have also seen a decrease in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in the prior year. AVY is factoring in global economic conditions, political uncertainty, environmental standards, and governmental regulations into its forward-looking guidance.

Revenue growth has been decreasing over the past three years, primarily due to lower sales volume driven by inventory destocking. In the third quarter of 2023, organic net sales decreased by a low-teens rate in North America, over 25% in Western Europe, and a low double-digit rate in emerging markets. Operating income decreased due to lower sales volume, higher employee-related costs, growth investments, higher restructuring charges, and unfavorable foreign currency translation. Operating income decreased in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year due to higher employee-related costs, growth investments, higher restructuring charges, and unfavorable foreign currency translation. These costs were partially offset by benefits from productivity initiatives, including temporary cost-saving actions and savings from restructuring actions. Nine months ended September 30, 2023 saw income before taxes decrease due to fluctuations in demand, cost and availability of raw materials, competitive conditions, customer preferences, and financial condition of distributors. Other factors such as changes in political conditions, foreign currency exchange rates, and environmental standards also contributed to the decrease. The company’s net income margin for the third quarter of 2023 decreased compared to the same period last year. This was due to lower sales volume, higher employee-related costs, growth investments, higher restructuring charges and unfavorable foreign currency translation. The nine months year-to-date income before taxes also decreased compared to the same period last year. It is difficult to compare the company’s net income margin to industry peers without more information.

Management has implemented a number of initiatives to drive growth and improve profitability, including temporary cost-saving actions, material re-engineering, restructuring actions, pricing and raw material input costs, and investment in development activities and new production facilities. These initiatives have been successful in reducing operating income and increasing sales volume, as well as providing benefits from productivity initiatives. Management assesses the company’s competitive position in the industry by monitoring worldwide and local economic and market conditions, changes in political conditions, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and other risks associated with foreign operations. They also monitor fluctuations in demand, cost and availability of raw materials and energy, competitive conditions, technological developments, environmental standards, laws and regulations, customer preferences, investment in development activities, successful implementation of new manufacturing technologies, and environmental, social and governance practices. Management has identified a number of risks and challenges, including worldwide and local economic and market conditions, changes in political conditions, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, competitive conditions, technological developments, environmental standards, laws and regulations, customer preferences, cost and availability of raw materials and energy, customer and supplier concentrations or consolidations, financial condition of distributors, disruptions in information technology systems or data security breaches, recruitment and retention of employees, and collective labor arrangements. To address these risks, the company has implemented strategies such as investing in development activities and new production facilities, successfully implementing new manufacturing technologies, installing new or upgraded information technology systems, and investing in sustainable or sustainably-sourced products.

The company’s key performance metrics have seen a decrease in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in the prior year. On an organic basis, sales decreased by a mid-teens rate in the base business, partially offset by a mid-single digit rate increase in high value categories. Operating income decreased due to lower sales volume, an increased accrual for the Adasa legal matter, growth investments, higher employee-related costs, the impact of unfavorable foreign currency translation and higher restructuring charges. In the third quarter of 2023, net sales decreased on an organic basis compared to the same period in the prior year mainly due to lower sales volume. Operating income decreased due to lower sales volume and higher restructuring charges. It is unclear if these changes are in line with the company’s long-term goals. The company’s return on investment (ROI) is not mentioned in the context information, so it is not possible to determine how it compares to its cost of capital. However, the company has taken steps to increase productivity, such as temporary cost-saving actions, material re-engineering, and restructuring actions, which could indicate that it is generating value for shareholders. The company’s market share has remained steady in the third quarter of 2023, despite a decrease in net sales on an organic basis. The decrease was driven by lower sales volume due to inventory destocking. Despite this, the company has implemented productivity initiatives, such as temporary cost-saving actions, material re-engineering, and savings from restructuring actions, to offset the decrease in sales. There are no plans for market expansion or consolidation at this time.

The top external factors that pose risks to the company operations and financial performance are worldwide and local economic and market conditions, changes in political conditions, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, competitive conditions, technological developments, environmental standards, laws and regulations, customer preferences, cost and availability of raw materials and energy, tax rates, tax laws and regulations, information technology systems, data security breaches, cyber-attacks, recruitment and retention of employees, and collective labor arrangements. AVY takes cybersecurity risks seriously and has implemented a comprehensive strategy to protect its digital assets. This includes regular security assessments, monitoring of network traffic, and implementation of security protocols. AVY also has a dedicated team of cybersecurity experts who are constantly monitoring the environment for potential threats and responding quickly to any incidents. Additionally, the company has implemented a comprehensive training program for all employees to ensure they are aware of the latest security protocols and best practices. Yes, there are contingent liabilities and legal issues that could impact the company’s financial position or reputation. Avery Dennison Corporation is facing a legal proceeding and has a contingent liability of $81.7 million. AVY is appealing any judgment based on the jury verdict and has classified the total contingent liability as non-current due to the time expected for this matter to be fully resolved. AVY is also addressing environmental expenditures and is reviewing estimates of the costs of complying with environmental laws related to remediation and cleanup of various sites.

The board of directors of Avery Dennison Corporation is composed of nine members, including the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The board is made up of independent directors, as well as members of management. There have been no notable changes in leadership or independence since the most recent fiscal quarter. Avery Dennison Corporation has not disclosed any information regarding its commitment to board diversity or its diversity and inclusion practices in its workforce. However, the company does have operations in over 50 countries, suggesting that it may have a diverse workforce. Additionally, the company has noted that its domestic and international operations are strongly influenced by matters beyond its control, such as changes in political, social, economic and labor conditions. This suggests that the company is aware of the importance of diversity and inclusion in its operations. AVY does not disclose any sustainability initiatives or ESG metrics in the report. It does, however, mention potential risks associated with its operations, such as credit risks, fluctuations in interest rates, volatility of financial markets, and compliance with debt covenants. AVY also mentions potential significant variability of its stock price and amounts of future dividends and share repurchases. Additionally, the company acknowledges the potential impact of legal and regulatory proceedings, including with respect to environmental, anti-corruption, health and safety, and trade compliance. AVY does not demonstrate any commitment to responsible business practices in the report.

Avery Dennison’s forward-looking guidance outlines the company’s strategic initiatives and priorities outlined in the annual report. The guidance includes estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations regarding future events that may or may not occur. It also identifies risks and uncertainties that could affect the company’s financial performance, such as global economic conditions, political uncertainty, changes in environmental standards, and governmental regulations. Additionally, the guidance addresses the cost and availability of raw materials, competitors’ actions, foreign currency fluctuations, and the execution and integration of acquisitions. By providing this guidance, Avery Dennison is able to better prepare for potential risks and opportunities, and ensure that its strategic initiatives and priorities are met. AVY is factoring in global economic conditions, political uncertainty, environmental standards, and governmental regulations into its forward-looking guidance. It plans to capitalize on these trends by focusing on cost and productivity measures, passing on price increases to customers, and investing in development activities and new production facilities. Additionally, the company is monitoring competitors’ actions, such as pricing, expansion, and product offerings, to ensure it remains competitive in the market. No, there are no investments or strategic shifts indicated in the forward-looking guidance. The guidance focuses on potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the company’s financial performance in the near term, such as global economic conditions, raw material costs, competitors’ actions, foreign currency fluctuations, and the execution and integration of acquisitions. The guidance also discusses potential risks and uncertainties related to international ownership of stock, legal and regulatory matters, and other financial matters.

