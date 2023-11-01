Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,252 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 125,040.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

