Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 27,327 MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1,657.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,959 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 165,945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,539 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFM opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

