Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 911,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,976,000 after acquiring an additional 74,159 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

