Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 155.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after acquiring an additional 731,301 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,221,000 after acquiring an additional 772,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,593,000 after acquiring an additional 98,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239,723 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.95.

View Our Latest Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.82.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.