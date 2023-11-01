Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $879,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $199.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.65 and its 200-day moving average is $214.65. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

