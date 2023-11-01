Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.08 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average of $157.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

