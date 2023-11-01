Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $757,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,704,000 after buying an additional 773,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000,000 after buying an additional 898,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,809,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,405,000 after buying an additional 1,332,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,739,000 after purchasing an additional 789,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $86.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.79.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

