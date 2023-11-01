Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $815,650,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 15,626.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 205,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,394.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,394.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $26,560.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,049 shares of company stock worth $1,296,097. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.23. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $167.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

