Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,478,790,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $384.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.90 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

