Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,884 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,122,000 after buying an additional 12,941,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,407,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

