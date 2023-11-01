Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 4.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

SQ stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

