Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.79 and a 200 day moving average of $192.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

