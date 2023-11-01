Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 38.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 56.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1,171.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 50,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $362.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.41 and its 200-day moving average is $310.76. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $372.63.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.16%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total value of $10,013,202.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,729 shares in the company, valued at $53,758,446.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785 in the last three months. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

