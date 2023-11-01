Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Avid Technology stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.15. Avid Technology has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 122.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 16.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 710,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 31.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 36.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 630,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

