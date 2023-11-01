Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29.

Avista Trading Down 1.6 %

Avista stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. Avista has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 95.34%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Avista by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

