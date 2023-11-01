Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein acquired 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Kevin M. Stein acquired 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 33,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 70,710 shares of company stock worth $2,012,916 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

