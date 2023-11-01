BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.75

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 86554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAESY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.21) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.99) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.26) to GBX 1,140 ($13.87) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,142.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.5533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter worth about $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

