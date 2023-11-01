Baker Hughes Holdings LLC Has $169.24 Million Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Baker Hughes Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,656,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263,811 shares during the quarter. C3.ai makes up 64.0% of Baker Hughes Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.03% of C3.ai worth $169,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.