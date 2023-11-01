Baker Hughes Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,319,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,149,000. NET Power comprises about 36.0% of Baker Hughes Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC owned 6.06% of NET Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth approximately $1,504,000.
NYSE NPWR opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.62.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on NET Power in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
