Baker Hughes Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,319,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,149,000. NET Power comprises about 36.0% of Baker Hughes Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC owned 6.06% of NET Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth approximately $1,504,000.

Get NET Power alerts:

NET Power Stock Performance

NYSE NPWR opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.62.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, General Counsel James Mahon sold 8,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $131,241.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 91,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Brandon Heffinger sold 27,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $421,841.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel James Mahon sold 8,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $131,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 91,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 268,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,906 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on NET Power in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NPWR

About NET Power

(Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.