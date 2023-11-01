Ballast Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.01. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $437.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

