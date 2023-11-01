Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.46 and a one year high of $76.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
