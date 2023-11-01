Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 3,482 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 118.3% in the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 720.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,152,000 after buying an additional 252,753 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day moving average of $177.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.