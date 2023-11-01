Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 840 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.