Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 970.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,084 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2389 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

