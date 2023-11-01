Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.42 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

