Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,086 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

NASDAQ JD opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

