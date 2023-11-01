Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,104,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $226.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.47 and its 200 day moving average is $270.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $207.24 and a one year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

