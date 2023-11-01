Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,748 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $199.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.20 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $125,820.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,828 shares of company stock valued at $778,747 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

