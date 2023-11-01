Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $930.44 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $924.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $929.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.88.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

