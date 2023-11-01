Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 80.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,775 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 414,245 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,963,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 921.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 235,200 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,887,000. Finally, Metlife Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,518,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

ECH opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $532.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

