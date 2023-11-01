Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 12,581.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,749,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

