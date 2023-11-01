Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Holdings Lowered by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBVA opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

