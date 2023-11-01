Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

