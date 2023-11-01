Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

DGX opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.13 and its 200-day moving average is $133.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

