Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 321.2% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Cencora by 262.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Down 0.1 %

Cencora stock opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.10 and a 1-year high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

