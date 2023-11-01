Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,416 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,789,834,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,020,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.73.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $471.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $444.87 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

