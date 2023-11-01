Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,868 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 782.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,500.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,500 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

