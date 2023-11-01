Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 22,949 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,058 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 22,949 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $240.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $151.34 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.