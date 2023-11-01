Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 28,653 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,653 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.17% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGF opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.