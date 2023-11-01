Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 28,653 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,653 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.17% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IGF opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
