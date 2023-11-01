Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,003 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

NYSE:DD opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

