Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 557 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Up 0.7 %

IT opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $377.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.71.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

