Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.7% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. 3,168,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,124,715. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.