Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Quarterly Filing Highlights and Risk Factors

Bank of America has seen mixed revenue growth over the past three years. Bank of America Private Bank revenue increased two percent due to higher net interest income and positive AUM flows, while Merrill Wealth Management revenue decreased four percent due to lower asset management fees and brokerage fees. Operating expenses have increased due to reclassifications of pretax employee benefit plan costs and higher FDIC expense. Net income margin has decreased due to lower revenue and higher noninterest expense. BAC has implemented a Risk Framework and Risk Appetite Statement to manage seven key types of risk. Key performance indicators have been in line with the company’s long-term goals, and the company’s return on investment is higher than the cost of capital. BAC is monitoring all industries, particularly higher risk industries, and has increased exposure to the Capital markets industry group. Despite potential risks, the company is committed to long-term growth and competitiveness.

Executive Summary

Financials

Revenue growth over the past three years has been mixed. Bank of America Private Bank revenue has increased two percent, driven by higher net interest income due to higher interest rates and positive AUM flows. Merrill Wealth Management revenue has decreased four percent, primarily due to lower asset management fees and brokerage fees due to lower average equity and fixed income market levels and transactional volumes. Operating expenses have increased over the past year, with reclassifications of pretax employee benefit plan costs being recorded in other general operating expenses. This has resulted in an increase in expense and revenue-related compensation. Income tax expense has also increased, with the table 4 showing the details of the expense. Overall, there has been an increase in operating expenses, with a shift in cost structures towards employee benefit plans and income tax. The company’s net income margin for the nine-month period was 25%, which is lower than the 28% reported a year ago. This decline is likely due to lower revenue and higher noninterest expense. Compared to industry peers, the company’s net income margin is lower.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Management has implemented a comprehensive Risk Framework and Risk Appetite Statement to manage the seven key types of risk faced by the Corporation. This framework sets forth roles and responsibilities for the management of risk and provides a blueprint for how the Board establishes risk appetite and associated limits for activities. Additionally, the Corporation manages its capital position to ensure it is more than adequate to support its business. To measure loan growth and profitability, management uses key performance indicators. It is unclear whether these initiatives have been successful, as no information is provided in the context. Management assesses the company’s competitive position in the industry by monitoring all industries, particularly higher risk industries that are experiencing or could experience a more significant impact to their financial condition. They are highlighting macroeconomic challenges such as geopolitical, inflationary pressures and elevated interest rates, which could have an adverse effect on the company’s performance. They are also monitoring the increase in committed exposure to the Capital markets industry group, as well as the relatively unchanged exposure to the Real estate industry. Management has identified seven key types of risk: strategic, credit, market, liquidity, compliance, operational and reputational. To manage these risks, the Corporation has implemented a Risk Framework and Risk Appetite Statement. This includes roles and responsibilities for risk management, a blueprint for setting risk appetite and limits, and measures to assess the Corporation’s risk profile. Additionally, the Corporation has developed and enhanced climate risk management strategies to address physical and transition risks. These strategies include assessing financial and nonfinancial risks, monitoring customer and counterparty impacts, and managing reputational risks.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Risk Assessment

BAC has presented various key financial and nonfinancial performance indicators that management uses to evaluate segment results. These include equity and credit metrics, which are presented in Table 1 on page 4 and Table 5 on page 8. Additionally, key segment performance metrics can be found on page 11. Over the past year, these metrics have been used to measure the company’s operational performance, customer trends, and business growth. The metrics have been in line with the company’s long-term goals, indicating that the company is on track to achieve its objectives. The company’s return on investment (ROI) is 21%, 18%, 21%, and 16% for the past four years. This is higher than the cost of capital, indicating that the company is generating value for shareholders. The efficiency ratio is also good, indicating that the company is managing its resources well. Overall, the company is performing well and creating value for its shareholders. The company’s market share has remained relatively unchanged over the past nine months. Asset managers and funds, the company’s largest industry concentration, increased by $8.4 billion, primarily driven by exposure to the Capital markets industry group. Real estate, the company’s second largest industry concentration, remained relatively unchanged. Capital goods, the company’s third largest industry concentration, increased by $6.0 billion. There is uncertainty in the U.S. and global economies due to various macroeconomic challenges, and the company is monitoring all industries, particularly higher risk industries. There are no plans for market expansion or consolidation mentioned in the context information.

The Corporation faces a variety of external risks, including U.S. and global interest rates, inflation, currency exchange rates, economic conditions, trade policies and tensions, including tariffs, and potential geopolitical instability. Additionally, the Corporation is exposed to the impact of the interest rate, inflationary, macroeconomic, banking and regulatory environment on its assets, business, financial condition and results of operations. Furthermore, the Corporation is subject to changes in or interpretations of income tax laws and regulations, as well as implementation and compliance with U.S. and international laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations. Finally, the Corporation is vulnerable to cyberattacks and data breaches, as well as the physical impacts of climate change. The Corporation takes a comprehensive approach to risk management, including cybersecurity risk. The Risk Framework sets forth roles and responsibilities for the management of risk and provides a blueprint for how the Board establishes risk appetite and associated limits. The Risk Appetite Statement includes both qualitative statements and quantitative limits to help senior management and the Board assess the Corporation’s risk profile. The Corporation also has risk management programs in place to identify, assess, monitor, and mitigate cybersecurity risks. These programs are regularly reviewed and updated to ensure they are effective in an increasingly digital business environment. Yes, there are contingent liabilities and legal issues that could impact the company’s financial position or reputation. BAC is taking into account accrued liabilities and management does not believe that these matters will have a material adverse effect. However, the company is aware of the significant judgment, variety of assumptions and uncertainties involved in these matters, and the large or indeterminate damages sought in some of them. BAC is addressing these matters by providing disclosure in Note 10 and Note 12 of the Consolidated Financial Statements, and by repurchasing shares with dividends received from its banking subsidiaries.

Corporate Governance and Sustainability

The Board of Directors of Bank of America Corporation is composed of 16 members, including the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The Board is composed of a diverse group of individuals with a variety of backgrounds and experiences. The Board is led by independent directors, with the majority of the directors being independent. On October 18, 2023, the Board declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023. BAC does not mention any specific commitments to board diversity in its Annual Report on Form 10-K. However, the Corporation’s website, including its 2022 TCFD Report and 2022 Annual Report to shareholders, does discuss its commitment to diversity and inclusion in its governance practices and workforce. The Corporation states that it is committed to creating an inclusive environment that values and respects the diversity of its employees, customers, and communities. The Corporation also states that it is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in its workforce and in its board of directors. BAC has committed to achieving net zero emissions in its financing activities, operations, and supply chain before 2050. It has set certain 2030 targets, including reducing emissions associated with its operations and financing activities, related to auto manufacturing, energy and power generation, and for its supply chain. It has disclosed its 2019 and 2020 financed emission and emission intensity metrics for the above referenced sectors in its 2022 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report. It plans to disclose the financed emissions for additional portions of its business loan portfolio in its 2023 TCFD Report and set financing activity emission reduction targets for other key sectors by April 2024. It has processes in place to embed climate risk considerations into its Risk Framework and risk management programs. BAC demonstrates its commitment to responsible business practices through its sustainability initiatives and ESG metrics.

Forward Guidance

The company’s forward-looking guidance addresses its strategic initiatives and priorities outlined in the annual report by providing information on climate-related matters, such as its Net Zero Goal and 2030 Targets, and sustainable finance goals. It also includes complex accounting estimates and discusses potential risks, such as federal government shutdowns, pandemics, natural disasters, and military conflicts. The company’s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the company undertakes no obligation to update them. BAC is factoring in a number of macroeconomic challenges, such as geopolitical, inflationary pressures, and elevated interest rates, into its forward-looking guidance. These challenges have had an adverse impact on a number of industries, and the company is monitoring these industries closely. The company’s largest industry concentration is asset managers and funds, which increased by $8.4 billion during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Real estate, the company’s second largest industry concentration, remained relatively unchanged. Capital goods, the company’s third largest industry concentration, increased by $6.0 billion. BAC is looking to capitalize on these trends by continuing to monitor all industries, particularly higher risk industries, and by investing in asset managers and funds, real estate, and capital goods. BAC has outlined a number of potential risks and uncertainties that could affect its long-term growth and competitiveness, such as sustainability strategy or commitments, federal government shutdowns, debt limit changes, health emergencies, natural disasters, and geopolitical events. Despite these risks, the company has committed to increasing exposure to the Capital markets industry group and has seen a seven percent increase in committed exposure to the Capital goods industry group. These investments demonstrate the company’s commitment to long-term growth and competitiveness.

