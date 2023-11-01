Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,488 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,144,000 after buying an additional 351,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after buying an additional 828,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,233. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

