Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 27.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $278.26 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.36 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.90 and a 200 day moving average of $312.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

