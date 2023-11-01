Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 594 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.2 %

HWM opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

