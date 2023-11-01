Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 17,951 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 342.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $218.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.10. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $7,071,186.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,693,077.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

