Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 199 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.06% of NVR worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,720 shares of company stock worth $35,830,077 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,410.88 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,027.04 and a one year high of $6,525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,983.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,006.82.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $118.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

