Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $9.47 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

